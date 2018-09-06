Nike’s decision to put Colin Kaepernick front and center in its “Just Do It” campaign was not only brave but will soon prove to be on the right side of history.

The original reason Kaepernick took a knee was never to disrespect the national anthem or bash the military.

It’s because of the military we’re afforded these rights of expression. Unfortunately, to define America today seems to include dangerously divisive rhetoric, rather than liberty and justice for all. Suggesting we silence his voice, or any citizen’s voice of protest, is wrong.

Let’s not forget that all of us, every American, is on the same team. And our freedoms remain our most precious national treasure.

Lisa Harmon, Yakima