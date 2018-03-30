Starbucks and other coffee shops might have to warn Californians of potential cancer risk. But the millions of cars, trucks and semis driving down our freeways emitting toxic fumes each day, or airplanes dumping fuel over our heads, don’t have signs or labels along with a zillion other things and items. Are we going to put Mr. Yuk stickers on them as well? Firearms don’t carry a warning label even though more people are killed by guns than cancer. They would be a better target for a warning label.

Coffee has many more health benefits besides waking us up in the morning.

It won’t stop me from drinking my morning cup that has been tradition for over 50 years.

Shawnee McCartor, Woodinville