I entirely agree that once-thriving blue-collar towns such as Bellingham and Longview need reliable sources of family-wage jobs and that loading bulk carriers with red-state coal is a lousy way to create them.

It’s a cruel myth being spread by the Trump administration that reviving the fading coal industry can provide many such jobs. With respect to job creation, coal comes in dead last among energy-production industries, according to University of California Professor of Energy Daniel Kammen.

The proposed and rejected Longview terminal would have supposedly created 135 permanent well-paid jobs at a cost of an estimated $680 million to construct. That’s just one job per $5 million invested. Similar observations were made about the proposed Gateway Pacific Terminal at Cherry Point north of Bellingham, which would have created about one job for each $3 million invested, according to proposal figures.

What these and similar communities need instead is more high-value-added jobs. Information- and technology-intensive jobs are a much better bet than loading coal — and will have far less impact on local environments and earth’s climate.

Savvy long-range investors who truly care about creating local jobs should be placing their bets instead on energy efficiency and clean-energy generation.

Michael Riordan, Eastsound, Orcas Island