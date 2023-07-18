Re: “U.S. cluster munitions arrive in Ukraine, but impact on battlefield remains unclear” [July 14, Nation & World]:

Just as Agent Orange, napalm and carpet bombing in Vietnam didn’t hasten the war’s conclusion, neither will cluster munitions be the “game changer” that will noticeably affect the outcome of the current conflict in Ukraine.

Like Agent Orange that caused birth defects in the children of those exposed, cluster bombs will bring disfigurement and death to Ukrainian children for many years to come. These weapons will only contribute to the anger and dismay that other countries will feel toward the United States for their use.

John Morris, Mercer Island