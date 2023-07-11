Re: “The U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon” [July 7, Nation & World]:

I strongly oppose cluster munitions on humanitarian and human rights grounds.

I am an amputee myself, having lost my right arm at the age of 15. I have also visited Cambodia, where cluster bombs had such widespread, destructive, handicapping consequences. These weapons kill and maim indiscriminately — soldiers, and civilian men, women and children. They leave thousands of unexploded bombs scattered in cities, homes, forests, farm fields and orchards. We will now be liable for war crimes, a tragic moral tarnish. I protest and abhor our tax dollars funding cluster bombs and munitions.

Instead, the U.S. should provide Ukraine with sophisticated targeting assistance and advanced weapons to destroy Russia’s cluster bomb-launching air and ground machines. Furthermore, the U.S. and all NATO countries should ratify the international treaty banning cluster bombs.

Tom Hulscher, Seattle