Thank you to Lisa Graumlich for her Op-Ed “3 coronavirus science lessons give us hope for the planet’s future” [April 23, Opinion]: It has been an education for us all to see the interplay between science, politics and public perception as the pandemic plays itself out.

When the coronavirus finally subsides and we make our way back to “normal,” I do wonder if we will have an altered approach to the consistent warnings of climate scientists. Or do we return to the pattern of delay and denial? After all, we know now that when the threat is great enough, we have the ability to make significant societal changes. And we have at the ready a bill in Congress that can reduce our carbon emissions by 40% over the next 12 years.

This is a realistic, politically viable bill with bipartisan support. U.S. Reps. Derek Kilmer and Denny Heck are among 75 co-sponsors, but the rest of our Washington delegation needs to get on board and support its passage. We should expect meaningful action from our representatives on this important issue in coming months as we emerge from the pandemic.

To learn more about the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763), visit the Citizens Climate Lobby website.

John Moran, M.D., Bainbridge Island