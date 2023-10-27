Re: “Washington’s climate tax is vexing motorists, but the price is worth it” [Oct. 15, Business]:

I am a big fan of Jon Talton, look forward to his weekly columns and agree with him 94% of the time. However, I do not think I have ever vehemently disagreed with him. One of his opening paragraphs states, “The unintended consequence has been the second-highest gasoline prices in the nation.”

This was absolutely the intended result. They tried to sell the climate tax as a $.05 per gallon tax. As we know it is $.50. There is no way they were off by a factor of 10. I contacted my senator asking her to correct the tax so it would match their $.05 campaign promise. She shifted blame to the oil companies. She was going to try to address the issue through legislation to make the oil companies eat the tax. I look forward to this legislation.

We, the public, would likely have been able to accept the tax as advertised. We’ll never know. The size of the tax was planned, shoved down our throats, and our reps made the calculation that they could ask for forgiveness since they never would have been able to get us to accept it. This billion dollar deviousness is wrong.

Ken Boyer, Redmond