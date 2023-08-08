I’ve never been a Barbie fan but must compliment Emily Broadhurst for her essay “The Barbie paradox” [Aug. 5, Opinion]. Rings true and makes sense. Also — bonus points! — I learned a new word: instantiate. I had never run into it before and was anxious to try it out.

Lucky me, another article presented an opportunity [“Republican climate strategy calls for more drilling, less clean energy,” Aug. 5, Nation & World]. If I’m using my new word correctly, it seems to me the article by Lisa Friedman of The New York Times instantiates either (1) a heretofore unknown GOP propensity for satirical reportage or (2) grotesque willful ignorance on the part of everyone involved in the creation or dissemination of the Heritage Foundation’s “battle plan,” aka Project 2025. (Answer: Option 2, in my humble opinion.)

Candace Plog, Edmonds