Re: “ ‘Everything is at stake’ as world gathers for climate conference” [Oct. 30, A1]:

The people in the photo lying in the street protesting banks financing fossil-fuel companies are supporting fossil-fuel companies by buying the result of their products. They are wearing clothes, eating food and living in buildings that use fossil fuels.

In a true protest, they would be naked, thirsty and starving. That would put fossil-fuel companies out of business.

It is not the banks or fossil-fuel companies that cause the climate problem — it’s us.

Don Johnson, Bainbridge Island