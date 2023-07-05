Re: “WA gas prices now highest in U.S.; some experts point to new climate legislation” [June 21, Local News]:

Pain at the pump for a livable planet? I’ll take it.

Yes, many of us are paying more at the pump these days, but those numbers reflect only a fraction of the true costs of continuing to burn fossil fuels. Many experts say we must transition away from gas and oil in order to maintain a livable planet, and I’m proud of our state’s commitment to curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, we need the rest of the country to follow suit. Congress must implement a nationwide price on carbon emissions, then return that money to American households with a dividend program. Such a policy would dramatically reduce carbon emissions while still protecting the most vulnerable in our society.

As we’ve seen time and time again, the threat of climate change is bigger than any one state. The solutions, therefore, must be far-reaching as well.

Laurie Thompson, Bellevue