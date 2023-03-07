Re: “What you should know about heat pumps in the Pacific Northwest” [March 6, Northwest]:

I appreciate The Times highlighting the need for more information for homeowners who wish to make this upgrade. We also need to make sure that doing the right thing for our climate, our air quality and our health is feasible for all Washington residents.

Our state Legislature needs to include funding to assist low- and middle-income households with building weatherization and electrification. Weatherization will help address some of the efficiency issues that are brought up in the article. The built environment needs to be addressed if we are to meet our state emissions goals.

Mark R. Vossler, MD, Kirkland