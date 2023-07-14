Re: “Climate legislation: ‘I’m proud of our state’s commitment’ ” [July 5, Opinion]:

Well, I’m not proud of our state’s commitment! I certainly agree climate change is a big concern, but why should Washington residents have to pay $2 more per gallon for gas than residents of Texas, South Dakota and Florida?

Per Bloomberg: “Washington gasoline prices have surpassed those of California to become the most expensive in the country as drivers there bear the brunt of the state’s effort to cut carbon emissions.”

The governor and Legislature need to remember that not everyone in Washington makes $100,000+ a year. The price of gas hits lower-income workers the most. (The letter writer is probably able to pay the $5 per gallon cost without having to cut her food budget.)

When everyone in the country is paying the same taxes toward fighting climate change, then I can be proud of the country’s commitment. Until then, please don’t expect Washington residents to bear the burden alone.

Pat McCormick, Sammamish