Re: “Climate energy policy: Painful but necessary transition” [June 30, Northwest Voices]:

A recent letter writer responding to Danny Westneat’s piece “On the road between ‘hogwash and baloney’ on WA’s high gas prices” [June 24, Local News] closes his letter with a thought that I’ve seen in several articles and other letters regarding the transition from fossil fuels to all-electric vehicles, implying that for the public’s behavior to change producers and consumers must feel the pain in their pocketbooks.

What these people fail to acknowledge or accept is that the pain of this transition is not being borne equally. The producers are feeling no pain because they’re passing on the entire carbon tax fee to the consumers. The wealthy who can easily afford the extra $0.50 per gallon or the high price for an all-electric vehicle are feeling no pain. The people who are feeling the pain are the ones who either can’t afford to buy an all electric vehicle or who require a vehicle like a truck or van for work, but currently there are only fossil fuel powered vehicles that are affordable and fit the need.

Like usual, the ones who are forced to feel the pain are the ones most negatively affected but unable to avoid it.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah