Re: “Historic devastation demands historic action” [Aug. 20, Opinion]:

Multiple areas of the country are being destroyed by the effects of climate change, and many people are dying or suffering from wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and polluted air.

If this destruction were caused by a foreign power, the country would unite against that common enemy and fight it. Well, we have a common enemy to fight, and it is climate change caused by humanity’s consumption of fossil fuels. The country needs to unite to fight this common enemy, and we have the tools at our disposal: wean ourselves off fossil fuels and transition to clean energies, electric appliances and electric-powered transportation.

We know what is causing the destruction, deaths and suffering that we are experiencing. Leaders who keep supporting the production and consumption of fossil fuels are responsible for these tragedies and should be held accountable.

Martine Smets, Bellevue