In response to “Historic devastation demands historic action,” a sense of impending doom is the only rational feeling to have. President Joe Biden’s claim that he “practically” declared a climate emergency is gaslighting, literally and metaphorically.

We can stabilize global surface temperatures within years of reaching net zero. However, if more fossil fuel projects are permitted, more oil and gas will be burned, and the planet will keep heating. Biden has approved many oil and gas projects and directed a lot of money to ineffective technologies like carbon capture and sequestration. Here in Washington state, U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have yet to oppose the expansion of the GTN Xpress pipeline that would transport more methane gas from Canada.

More oil and gas will contribute to drought and heat waves, turning our forests into kindling. The resulting wildfires add to more greenhouse gas emissions.

We are fortunate if all we’re feeling is anxiety about the future. Those who have lost their homes or people they love have a long recovery ahead. We need to increase community health programs such as Resilience Hubs to strengthen physical and emotional well-being before, during and after disasters.

Claire Richards, Ph.D., RN, Bainbridge Island