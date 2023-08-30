Re: “Debate shows GOP’s struggles with climate issue” [Aug. 25, Nation & World]:

The article states none of the eight presidential candidates on the stage (former President Donald Trump did not attend) raised their hands while responding to a question about whether they believed human behavior is causing climate change.

What planet are these people living on? How can so many reasonably intelligent people be so unaware of the daily news and the world around them? Are any capable of leading our country?

Norman McCormick, Seattle