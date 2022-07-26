“The Environmental Handbook” was published in 1970 to enhance the myriad events and teach-ins of the first Earth Day on April 22 of that year. On the first page it states contributors “speak out in this book with an urgency born of the realization that time is running out.”

With the exception of conscientious individuals and organizations, many citizens — especially those of the industrialized world — along with numerous profiteering corporate entities insist on going about business as usual. Naomi Ishisaka rightly laments willful ignorance of the widening eco-crisis unfolding apace [“This column is about climate change. What might get you to read it?,” July 25, Local news]. The editorial “No time to dither on climate emergency” is correct in demanding action commensurate with the reach and depth of this global disaster [July 25, Opinion].

Much damage has already been done. Though the hour is late, there is no alternative to immediate implementation of salubrious strategies for change. Without such efforts we can expect further deterioration that will have all kinds of baleful impacts on our economy, our health and overall well-being.

Joe Martin, Seattle