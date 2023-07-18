Re: “Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across U.S. endure scorching temperatures” [July 14, Nation] and “WA gas prices top nation as lawmakers take aim at oil industry profits” [July 14, Local News]:

Extreme heat is at record levels across the globe because our burning coal, oil and gas is rapidly increasing heat-trapping gases (CO2, CH4) in the atmosphere. Heat, drought, wildfires, extreme storms, melting polar ice and economic costs will continue to worsen until we cut our emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

We need the oil and gas industries to use their record profits to be part of the solution to our climate crisis, not to fund disinformation campaigns and lobbying that delays the transition to clean energy.

James Little, Seattle