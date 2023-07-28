Re: “Extreme heat’s impact on our health demands we take action” [July 25, Opinion]:

It is certain that the doctor/authors of this piece are extremely well-meaning and that their solutions are viable, but once again, the experts fail to recognize that our planet simply has too many humans. If there were a 70%-80% reduction in our numbers over the next 50 years, the effects of climate change would be mitigated. Short of disasters or wars, this would take a commitment by every adult to account for no more than a single offspring.

However, this is a topic that has been ignored. Governments continue to desire an increase in populations to make GDP figures look better and corporations want increases in order to increase profits. Yes, the distribution of financial resources will need to be readjusted to accommodate an aging population for a few decades.

This course of action will reduce use of the planet’s resources, allowing it to replenish itself. But I predict that this true solution will not be recognized until it is much too late.

Richard Thomasy, Sammamish