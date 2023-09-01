Re: “Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast” [Aug. 24, Nation & World]:

This story hits close to home for me as someone who lived in New York with asthma before moving to Washington as a child. Yet while I imagine the impacts of wildfires on my former neighbors, I also smell smoke here in the Seattle area. The poor air quality on each coast leaves me deeply concerned for our health in the future.

One of the less discussed causes of this fire-fraught summer is the shortage of technical service providers (TSPs) for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Over 50% of the nation’s forests are privately owned, and many foresters are without the help of TSPs to understand and implement better forest management.

There is currently a federal bill that could help solve this problem. The Increased TSP Access Act would improve certification processes for TSPs in order to help farmers, ranchers, and forest-owners adopt sustainable practices. I would like to see my U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, as well as U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, support this legislation to prevent repetitions of the current wildfire disasters in our Evergreen State.

If there are two things that I’m sure we Washingtonians all love, it’s our health and our trees.

Jeremy Suzuki, Kirkland