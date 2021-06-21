Re: “The Earth is now trapping an ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat, NASA says” [June 16, Environment]:

We, as a nation and as all of humanity, need to take urgent action. The single best thing we could do right now is to charge the polluters for their pollution. Fortunately, we have options. There are bills in the U.S. Senate introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., with Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, that put a price on carbon. The best option is the Energy Innovation Act introduced in the House by Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.

I’m asking Washington’s U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Rep. Suzan DelBene, to help us put a price on carbon in this Congress. We cannot afford to wait.

Mark Vossler, Kirkland