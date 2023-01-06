Re: “Duwamish River floods Seattle’s South Park neighborhood” [Dec. 27, Local News] and “What to know about king tides in Puget Sound and why they happen” [Dec. 29, Local News]:

On Dec. 27, some of the residents of South Park in Seattle woke up to floodwater from the Duwamish River at their doors. While a king tide and the heavy rain were the main causes of that extreme flood, normal sea level is steadily rising, thanks to global warming and aggravating floods.

The combination of rising sea level, heavy rainfall, and a king tide caused by the positions of the sun, moon and Earth give us a graphic picture of what’s to come as carbon levels in the atmosphere intensify.

While the article states South Park residents are “used to flooding,” Seattle must take action now to make sure people who live in low-lying areas are protected from frequent floods. This king tide provides a forecast of things to come; a king tide is likely to occur again in January.

In the long term, we citizens of Seattle must support city, state and national policy changes to keep carbon out of the atmosphere and ocean. It’s essential for us to use more renewable fuels. In addition, Congress should adopt a national fee on carbon to make carbon-intensive industries change their ways as fast as possible.

Deborah Stewart, Seattle