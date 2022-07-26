I appreciated Jon Talton’s “Surrender on climate change bakes catastrophe in the planet’s cake” [July 24, Business] and Naomi Ishisaka’s “This column is about climate change. What might get you to read it?” [July 25, Local News]. An avid believer of accelerating climate change, I am nevertheless growing weary of the never-ending hand-wringing about impending disaster. Attention should shift, I believe, toward preparing or accommodating the inevitable.

As the two columnists point out, and as headlines constantly remind us, the world is not doing nearly enough to alter the coming change and, in fact, is turning away from remedial action by increasing fossil-fuel use and other activities that enhance warming. (Carbon is but one of many factors promoting rising temperatures. Methane, aircraft contrails, urban heat islands, deforestoration, cattle production, corporate farming and other activities contribute.)

So my challenge to the news media is to bring to the fore the activities necessary in Washington state to blunt the effects. How will we store more water, protect coast lines and ports, manage an influx of climate refugees fleeing the waterless and burning Southern states, and prepare for any number of calamitous conditions?

Educate readers, then search out solutions. Enough of the complaining, let’s goad the populace to prepare.

Ken Dalena, Bellingham