Re: “How public opinion on climate change is shifting” [April 22, A1]:

There seems to be no follow-up to a young climate activist’s statement that her priority was, “To motivate young people to take climate action.”

What is being proposed? Are young people pledging to have fewer children, purchase fewer cellphones, buy smaller houses? Will they pledge to purchase only organic food products? Will they resist spray washing their driveways and sidewalks with potable water, Earth’s most precious resource? Will they let their lawns grow naturally, without the aid of any type of fertilizer/insect killer, which only creates bird deserts?

It would have been beneficial to explore this angle in the article. Platitudes are just that and only that.

Rich Thomasy, Sammamish