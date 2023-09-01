We should all know by now that when CO2 levels in the atmosphere rise, so do ocean levels; glaciers melt more rapidly and extreme weather events occur more frequently. Since fossil fuel use increases CO2 levels the connection is obvious.

Less obvious is how food-related emissions contribute to overall atmospheric levels of this gas, and how a simple dietary choice can minimize our personal carbon emissions and maximize our personal health: Choose a whole-food plant-based diet.

Planetary health and personal health are not separate issues. Food-related CO2 emissions are a significant contributor to overall atmospheric levels. According to the EAT-Lancet Commission, “Food is the single strongest lever to optimize human health and environmental sustainability on Earth. … Unhealthy diets now pose a greater risk to morbidity and mortality than unsafe sex, alcohol, drug and tobacco use combined. …”

Why we are still debating the reality of the climate crisis and the contribution of livestock production in this impending catastrophe is a puzzle. Escalating water use and deforestation for cattle feed crops is not a necessity, it is a choice, our choice. It appears corporate greed and our unwillingness to accept personal responsibility are not going unpunished.

Verrall Michael Hoover, Langley