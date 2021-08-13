Re: “ ‘Code red’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming” [Aug. 8, Environment]:

This is the year of floods in Europe, India and China. It is the year of wildfires in the U.S., Greece and Turkey. It is also the year I became a grandmother.

Therefore I am compelled to respond to the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. Not with panic and fear, but with love for life, respect for Mother Nature and commitment to be part of the solution — to change our lifestyles and get our governments to take bold action.

The IPCC calls out methane as a prime driver of global warming. That’s why Puget Sound Energy must not flip the on switch for its liquefied natural gas plant in Tacoma — and why the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency must revoke the permit. Natural gas is largely methane, and there is no way to extract it, transport it and process it without significant leakage. The Puyallup Tribe has also said “no” to the plant.

One lesser source of methane we can do something about: cows. We don’t have to become vegan to eat less beef and drink less milk — or to demand our governments promote agriculture appropriate to the climate crisis we are in.

Mary Cogan Paterson, Seattle