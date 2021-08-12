On the subject of the current burst of global warming fear, let us keep in mind that the total effects of all adverse human activity is the product of the per capita amount each of us contributes, and our total number. The world population is now approaching 8 billion, without showing any tendency of slowing.

If the same efforts were being made to stabilize our population as are being made to lower the amount of greenhouse gases we add to our atmosphere, there might be some hope. The emperor has no clothes!

William Shumway, Seattle