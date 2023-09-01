Re: “GOP candidates miss the climate change bus in first presidential debate” [Aug. 28, Local News]:

Naomi Ishisaka writes, “Now, summer is likely to bring not just heat waves — sometimes deadly — but unpredictable wildfire smoke that chokes out our beautiful clean air and creates a sickening yellow pallor over our skies and hearts.” She so elegantly describes what is happening to our fair city and the world. Experts are working on the long-term effort of trying to reduce greenhouse gases while not doing what is necessary to stop this massive release of wildfire carbon.

The country needs to address this assault on our environment on a national scale with an effort in size and scope of a branch of the military; a “Fire Force” of sorts. This force should be a model for other nations to combat wildfires with state-of-the art-equipment designed specifically for this enemy.

We should engage all the brightest minds from the U.S. Forest Service, Environmental Protection Agency, Army, Air Force, Indigenous peoples, NASA and industry to develop systems and equipment that will prevent and spot wildfires and then extinguish them promptly.

Without such action, the bluest skies you’ve ever seen will give way for Seattle to be called the grunge capital of the world in a whole different sense of the word.

Steve Hughes, Burien