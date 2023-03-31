Re: “The climate crisis is coming for your children” [March 26, Opinion]:

Lara Williams makes a convincing case for the seriousness of climate change. But for those of us who are already convinced, it would help to have conversations about how to address the crisis. Questions abound. A very partial list:

Do we have enough lithium and other substances needed to scale up production of electric vehicles? If not, how can we get reliable supplies? Should our federal government provide funds primarily for research (e.g., on improved batteries) vs. providing rebates to people who buy electric vehicles or heat pumps? What about disincentives for use of fossil fuels, mainly a tax on carbon? What about adaptation options, e.g., dikes to protect low lying cities, or carbon-capture technologies?

We need to move past repetitive warnings about the severity of the climate crisis, and talk about what we can do about the problem.

James P. Robinson, M.D., Ph.D., Seattle