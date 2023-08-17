Re: “Wildfire devastates Hawaii’s Lahaina, historic town and onetime capital of former kingdom” [Aug. 10, Nation]:

The destruction of Lahaina was tragic for its people and Hawaiian culture. It’s painful for anyone who has visited Maui because it is one of “the good places” we like to look back on. Seeing it incinerated was horrifying. I fear it is one of many painful goodbyes we will experience as climate change takes hold.

There have doubtless already been other “Lahainas” unknown to us in the natural world, where environments and associated plants and animals are being extinguished by Earth’s warming and drying. Lahaina is a wake-up call to the ugly inevitability of what will happen to all of us if we don’t face this danger head-on. Dealing with a planetary existential threat is something humans have never before addressed, but it’s necessary now and even if we win this race against destruction, it’s going to be in a changed and sadder world.

Shall we begin? Or shall we look the other way and go back to our entertainment culture and our political bickering?

Marina King, Anacortes