With all the attention paid to environmental destruction and global warming by ordinary citizens and world leaders, I fail to see why overpopulation is never addressed.
It seems like one obvious root cause of all our problems. The more people we have on the planet, the more pollution and garbage we produce. Is overpopulation a taboo subject? Or have smarter people concluded that our population makes no difference?
Beth Albertson, Bellingham
