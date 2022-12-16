Re: “A Climate Carol” [Dec. 11, Opinion]:

Editorial cartoonist David Horsey’s adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” to “A Climate Carol” is a welcome addition to the climate- and environmental-themed Christmas carols my friends and fellow scientists sing at Seattle’s annual Great Figgy Pudding Caroling contest. Horsey’s accompanying column online detailing local impacts is very apt given that we just lived through the driest November on record and weeks of climate exacerbated smoke this past summer.

As Horsey wrote, “Climate change is no longer a peril awaiting us somewhere in the future. It is here, today, and it is beginning to intrude on our lives in dramatic, disturbing ways that can no longer be ignored.” My Seattle Colleges students and all of us in the Pacific Northwest are already living with the health impacts of fossil fueled climate change. Many of my students are housing insecure and lack resources, such as HEPA filters, and heat pumps or air conditioners, to protect themselves from increasing heat and smoke. This is where the Washington State Legislature can help.

The Legislature can act in the next session to minimize health disparities and future harm, protecting the most vulnerable among us by integrating equity and environmental justice into the Growth Management Act.

Heather Price, Seattle (chemistry professor)