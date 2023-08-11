Re: “Republican climate strategy calls for more drilling, less clean energy” [Aug. 5, Nation & World]:

The Heritage Foundation’s Paul Dans is promoting a nearly 1,000-page plan to shred regulations and dismantle federal clean-energy programs.

I am disappointed that with all the investigative resources the foundation has, especially regarding the connection of CO2 and climate change, Dans would say, “I think the science is still out on that quite frankly” about the influence of burning fossil fuels.

Scientist Eunice Newton Foote theorized that changes in carbon dioxide could affect the Earth’s temperature. Experimenting with an air pump, two glass cylinders and four thermometers, she found the cylinder with carbon dioxide trapped more heat and stayed hot longer when placed in the sun. She found this to be true in 1856.

This is not rocket science. And this supposition didn’t just happen with recent scorching summer temperatures (with the highest atmospheric CO2 on record).

I pray the Heritage Foundation would take its self-inferred relevance more seriously.

Thor Thompson, Seattle