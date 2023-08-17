Re: “Climate crisis: Inexcusable science denial” [Aug. 12, Northwest Voices]:

I fully support the thoughtful letter about the dangers of science denial regarding the reality of climate change.

As a member of my local Citizens’ Climate Lobby group in Seattle, we meet monthly to share new developments and brainstorm new actions to take locally and nationally. We feel it is imperative to not ignore what is happening in our world with increased wildfires and dangerous heat.

The evidence is all around us. We can all take action to reduce our carbon footprint, and we can contact our representatives and senators to support any legislation that encourages clean energy development. We can ask: What habits can I change in my own life? Walking instead of driving, using mass transit, riding a bicycle? Let’s act wherever we can!

Jill McGrath, Seattle