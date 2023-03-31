Re: “We procrastinate on climate change at our own peril” [March 26, Opinion]:

Thanks to David Horsey’s graphic drawing rendering the planetary cataclysm unfolding despite increasingly exigent warnings from the United Nations and environmental scientists around the world.

Again United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres implores corporations and citizens of the materialistically rich First World to come to terms with this grim reality. Dire warnings be damned, fossil fuel use and production are increasing. The most deleterious impacts of the unwillingness of the affluent to mitigate appetites for material goods, travel and entertainment already fall on impoverished and desperate communities in various parts of the world. Species are disappearing and our oceans are imperiled by plastic.

Since the first Earth Day on April 22,1970, the alarm has been sounded repeatedly about the threat of ecological devastation. A horrific period in history is in process. Indifference and foolhardiness are rampant. The price to be paid will be steep indeed.

Joe Martin, Seattle