I am furious. The persistent warnings, the obvious and growing evidence: All mainly ignored. Global warming was barely even a footnote in the last several elections.

We’ve been schooled about “carbon footprint,” yet people still copiously renew their electronics, buy stuff they don’t need, overuse disposables despite responsible alternatives, throw away what’s still perfectly good, relax for hours in idling cars, fail to even recycle. Curb industrial emissions? Oh no, that would diminish profits for wealthy investors. Money rules the day, just like it always has.

Now people are screaming about refugees, high prices, crime and chaos. Just wait until great masses stumble down from villages once fed by glacial waters, or up from the flooded coasts, all desperately searching for somewhere to rest and something to eat. Hordes of angry and destitute refugees, massive die-off of plants and animals, burning forests, weather disasters and crop failures, loss of infrastructure, failures of the power grid and so much more.

Good job, folks. I am embarrassed for humanity, a rather dimwitted bunch of organisms that (it may or may not be remembered) once briefly inhabited Planet Earth.

Cindy Black, Seattle