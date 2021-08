Re: “Report: Planet’s heat will only intensify” and “Worker shortages snarl Sea-Tac’s return to pre-pandemic travel levels” [Aug. 9, A1]:

Reading these two headlines in The Seattle Times, does anyone besides me see the conundrum here? For global heating to abate, the routine use of fossil-fueled transportation can no longer be tolerated.

Deanne Lindstrom, Everett