Re: “$25M from feds will boost Quinault Indian Nation’s climate relocation; here’s how” [Dec. 1, Environment]:

Thank you for bringing attention to the issue of environmental justice. The article should have gone even further by discussing what made this justice possible and the connection to legislation currently in Congress.

A solid way to ensure that more Indigenous and marginalized communities like the Quinault tribe receive funding to mitigate the effects of climate change is for Congress to pass the Environmental Justice for All Act (H.R.2021). Sponsored by U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona in the House and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois in the Senate (S.872), this bill would promote decarbonization and equity in important ways. It was written with significant involvement from front-line communities to ensure that it serves key needs of those most impacted by climate change. If passed, these communities will be empowered to cut reliance on fossil fuels with enhanced data collection, training/education and a stronger environmental review process for new fossil fuel permits.

The time to act is now: Washington’s U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell must co-sponsor the bill this month and move it over the finish line before the pro-climate majority in the House disappears in 2023.

Naomi Davidson, Seattle