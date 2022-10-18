The air is soupy. The forests are burning. The rains haven’t arrived. And October is unseasonably warm.

Like the frog being slowly boiled, we’ve gotten accustomed to breathing unhealthy air and watching our precious forests disappear. Life goes on as if these are meaningless clues. It’s more important than ever to vote as well as to urge others to vote in-state and friends who live far afield.

Watching the baseball game, shopping for the holidays without focusing on our most pressing issue — climate change — will not make it go away. I’m working to endorse environmental candidates and hope you are too.

Diana Caplow, Seattle