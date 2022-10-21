Re: “Smoke returns to Seattle area, expected to linger through weekend” [Oct. 13, Local News]:

I was sad to learn the smoke would linger. Even more disheartening is our inability to connect our persistent use of single-use plastic to climate issues.

Plastics are made from chemicals and fossil fuels. All along the supply chain, plastic wreaks havoc on our environment through oil extraction, distribution and disposal. Despite our best intentions, 75% of “recycled” plastics are landfilled, 15% will be incinerated and only a dismal 5% to 6% of all plastics are actually recycled.

We can’t solve the climate-change issue without solving the plastics issue. Encouraging stricter extended producer responsibility laws and decreasing our use of unnecessary plastic is imperative. In the U.S. alone, we dispose of billions of single-use coffee cups annually. As consumers, we can stem the tide by changing our habits, embracing reusables over disposables. Bringing our own coffee cup would be a good start, and keep it near your keys/purse/wallet so you won’t forget it!

Cindy Arasim, Seattle