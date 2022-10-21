Re: “Seattle breaks heat record as wildfires and smoke spread” [Oct. 16, Local News]:

Twenty odd years ago, I was a senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund. I studied climate models that have consistently and accurately predicted the world of today: stronger, more damaging storms; the choking smog of yearly forest fires; and 87 degrees in mid-October in Seattle.

Heat records throughout the West have been falling like the burning branches of the Bolt Creek fire. We need to send a message in this year’s election and vote for elected officials, Republicans and Democrats, who can commit to action to slow down climate change.

The passage of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Senate passage of the Growing Climate Solutions Act shows that bipartisan agreement on climate-related legislation is possible in today’s politics. Let’s build on that success with more bipartisan climate bills both parties can support.

I have been tracking the increasingly damaging consequences of climate change since before my now college-aged son was born. Isn’t it time to finally work toward a healthy world for his children to grow up in?

Janine Bloomfield, Mercer Island