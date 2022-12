Re: “For better or worse, billionaires now guide climate policy” [Dec. 12, Business]:

It is truly ironic that the same rich individuals who sold and continue to sell us myriad goods and services, which generated and continue to generate mountains of CO2, methane and landfill worldwide, are attempting to “save” the planet with their gains. They surely will make even more money with this effort as well.

Perhaps they could be encouraging us all to be purchasing less stuff.

Rich Thomasy, Sammamish