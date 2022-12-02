Re: “Climate summit approves fund for poor nations” [Nov. 20, A1]:

I was relieved that at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, agreement was reached to establish a reparations fund to address the devastating consequences of climate change, prioritizing poor and vulnerable countries suffering catastrophes caused by fossil fuels and continued overconsumption of many resources by more industrialized nations.

At the same time, I am concerned that this fund is only agreed to in principle and am shocked that a U.S. senator would describe this fund as a “green slush fund.”

It looks like it will be years before this fund will be activated. Meantime, we in the U.S. must be even more attentive to legislation which would allocate moneys sooner for regions suffering extreme drought, sea rise, heat and devastating storms through little cause of their own.

The Global Food Security Reauthorization Act does this and could still be passed this year as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. Since U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray are members of fiscal committees — and a climate change committee — I am counting on them to work to prevent the reauthorization act amendment from getting dropped out of the defense authorization act.

Linda Riggers, Seattle