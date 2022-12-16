Re: “Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden” [Dec. 9, Nation & World]:

I understand the urban-rural divide and its effect on political trust when discussing climate change. As a person who considers herself both rural and urban, my heart always sides with supporting agriculture. I have lived in rural mountains and agricultural zones, and have witnessed firsthand the reliance of a large amount of the population on what the agricultural community brings to the table — quite literally.

I eat. I delight in pork, almonds and salad greens. That is a reason why I have always had a need to support agriculture, which is supporting myself.

Climate change itself is causing huge shifts in our weather that cut to the core of many rural livelihoods. Eventually, agricultural and rural communities will demand CO2 removal to keep supplying food to a hungry nation.

To make a future that supports agriculture, we need to remove excess CO2 and restore the climate to what it was before.

Whether rural or urban please contact our own Washington U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who helped introduce the Carbon Removal and Emissions Storage Technologies (CREST) Act (S.4420) that helps fund carbon removal. The U.S. House version, H.R. 9318, needs you to contact your representatives as well.

Terri Pugh, Federal Way, Foundation For Climate Restoration