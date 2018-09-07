Corey Ridings’ My Take essay on the impact of climate change on our fisheries and our fishermen is yet another wake-up call for all of us to work together as a community to take steps to protect our beloved Puget Sound, as well as our oceans [“Climate change imperils our fisheries and fishermen,” Sept. 1, Opinion]. Like it or not, we humans are part of the problem. We have it in us to be part of the solution.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council is also part of the solution, and has been and is currently actively involved in very positive ways to preserve our fish stocks and to increase our awareness of the need to change our attitudes about the invincibility of our oceans and the continued presence of our beloved fish.

Ervin DeSmet, Woodinville