Re: “No time for half measures in climate change fight” [Aug. 13, Opinion]:

The need to decelerate climate change is urgent and dire with an increasingly shorter timeline. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that humans have deeply damaged the planet. Policymakers must put a price on the root causes of climate change, the greenhouse gases we produce — primarily carbon and methane.

Like the COVID-19 pandemic, consequences extend beyond our shores and affect national security; increasing worldwide water, food source and habitat disruptions, species extinction, migrations, refugees, trade and economic disorder. The ship of climate change will take years to turn around. If we cease emitting greenhouse gases today, we’ll still live with the current consequences for decades — the emissions don’t just disappear.

Donald Sablan Meno, Bothell