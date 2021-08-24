Thank you for publishing the Op-Ed “Pacific Northwest workplace heat fatalities are a failure of government.” [Aug. 16, Opinion]: We all depend upon outdoor workers who provide necessary food and services that we need in our daily lives. They are our most vulnerable. Extreme climate events affect them in the most dangerous way.

The root cause for extreme climate events, including extreme heat, is climate warming. The use of fossil fuels for energy, transportation and construction are putting new fuel into heating our air and oceans.

To slow and halt climate warming, Congress must act now while working through the budget process. U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and Rep. Suzan DelBene, my representative in Congress, and especially Rep. Pramila Jayapal need to put a price on carbon. Economists agree that this is the most effective way to reduce the use of fossil fuels and eventually stop fueling global warming. This method will reduce economic inequities and save lives.

Susan Baird-Joshi, Kirkland