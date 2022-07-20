By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Abortion and inflation are issues that matter most to voters in state, new poll indicates” [July 19, A1]:

On a day when Europe was literally burning, the Southwestern Plains were under a record-setting heat dome and heat waves were affecting many other part of the world, I was stunned to read that the WA Poll showed that more respondents chose border security than climate change as a top issue.

Are they worried about a horde of Canadians sneaking across our northern border? Sadly, climate change had the lowest percentages against the other issues in almost all categories in the poll.

I care deeply about abortion rights, gun control and inflation too, but I want candidates to know that my top priority is voting for representatives who will fight for climate policies that make a real impact. Climate change is too important to be an afterthought.

Sheri Jacobson, Kent

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories