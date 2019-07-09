Re: “We desperately need a presidential debate on climate”:

When author David Foster Wallace gave the commencement speech at Ohio’s Kenyon College in 2005, he began with a parable:

“There are these two young fish swimming along, and they happen to meet an older fish swimming the other way, who nods at them and says, ‘Morning boys. How’s the water?’ And the two young fish swim on for a bit, and then eventually one of them looks over at the other and goes, ‘What the hell is water?’ ”

Many of us don’t think about how our environment directly impacts our everyday lives. Our food supply depends on rain and sun. The delivery of the electricity that heats our homes and powers our devices depends on calm heavens. Our bodies depend on regulated temperatures.

The Democratic National Committee has been slow to consider hosting a debate on climate change, originally claiming that global warming was just one of many important issues. Yet climate change will exacerbate all other issues, from human-rights abuses at the border to the rapid spread of infectious disease.

Climate change isn’t a political issue. It’s a matter of our survival, which, at minimum, is worthy of national debate.

Alee Perkins, Seattle