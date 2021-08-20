I’ve tried writing to our state’s two U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, but only receive form emails in return. That’s nice, but frankly we need action.

We don’t have time to waste with polite responses to the grave concerns confronting our state and country — actually, the globe.

It’s time for our senators to hear our voices and take assertive action in Washington, D.C., by championing the For the People and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Acts — No. 1 — and then work until they drop to pass the boldest climate change bill we’ve ever seen.

This is about the air we all breathe — irrespective of political party. It’s about the lands that feed and sustain us, our waters, our jobs, homes, a safe and just society for everyone.

I’m a native Washingtonian. I can tell you our climate is changing, and our way of life isn’t far behind. Whether you’re a farmer, outdoor enthusiast, parent, youth, whatever, your health, safety and opinion, the right to vote on these dire issues, matters.

My work as a teacher and social worker has shown me that every voice matters; only the mosaic of all opinions outs the right course. Senators, with respect, this is that proverbial hill.

Julian Bentley-Edelman, Edmonds